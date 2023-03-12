Downed helicopter, snowmobile crashes keep Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews busy

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A downed helicopter and a pair of snowmobile crashes made for a busy day for Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews.

Crews responded to three calls in less than two hours Saturday, beginning at 11:17 a.m. with a downed helicopter at Strawberry Reservoir, Wasatch County Search and Rescue stated on social media.

Two people aboard the small helicopter sustained cuts and bruises in the crash, the post states.

At 11:24 a.m., crews responded to a snowmobile accident near Tower Mountain east of Heber City, according to the Facebook post. A snowmobile ended up on top of the driver, who ultimately “was able to recover enough to make it out on his own power,” the post states.

At 1:02 p.m., crews responded to a snowmobile crash involving a trailer in the parking lot at Strawberry river, leaving one person complaining of arm injuries, Wasatch County officials said.

“Snowmobile lost this battle,” according to the post, which included a photo of the crash.