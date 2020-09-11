Downtown Farmers Market cancelled this week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Downtown Farmers Market has been cancelled this week, officials said Thursday.

“Pioneer Park sustained damage in the windstorm on Tuesday,” said a tweet from the Farmers Market. “We support the Salt Lake City Parks Department in their decision to close many parks until they are safe. We are hoping to reopen next week.”

The Downtown Farmers Market is due to run until Oct. 24, every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

