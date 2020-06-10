Downtown Farmers Market to reopen Saturday with safety measures in place

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Downtown Farmers Market will reopen Saturdays June 13 through Oct. 24 with safety measures in place.

“The focus this season is on safe and efficient product sales,” said a news release from the Downtown Alliance. “Market staff has worked closely with city, county, and state officials to redesign the market for optimal health safety. Farmers and makers will be positioned in a new configuration with generous spacing for vendors and customers. Arts and craft vendors, musicians and food service trucks and trailers have been eliminated for the 2020 season to limit gathering and social interactions.”

Enhanced health safety measures for the market in Pioneer Park include:

NEW HOURS: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Revised vendor layout One-way traffic throughout the market 10 feet of space between vendor booths Cue lines with social distancing markers

No food sampling

No dining areas

Handwashing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the market

Sterilization of high-touch surfaces every 30 minutes

Offerings, for now, are limited to meats, fruits, vegetables, other agricultural products, and limited packaged goods

Masks required for vendors and staff; masks or face coverings strongly encouraged for all patrons

No pets allowed

For a full list of safety precautions and restrictions please visit slcfarmersmarket.org

“It will be a different experience for our regular customers,” said market director Alison Einerson. “Our focus is creating a safe environment for patrons and vendors. We have limited the offerings to limit gathering. Think of the market this year as a grocery store: make a list, leave your family and pets at home, make your purchases and make room for the next patrons. And don’t forget your mask!”

“Farmers from across the region depend on the Downtown Farmers Market to sell their products and support their businesses and families,” said President and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance Derek Miller. “Local shoppers also rely on the healthy local-sourced foods sold at the market. The collective spirit and sense of community the market creates is a collective boon for our city.”