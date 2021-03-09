Downtown Salt Lake City library will reopen for express services beginning March 15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The downtown Salt Lake City library will reopen for express services beginning Monday, March 15.

“The library will move to the yellow stage of our phased reopening plan on Monday, March 15,” said a news release. “Stop by for 60-minute computer sessions, holds pickup, limited browsing, and reference help. We’re still doing our part to keep everyone safe, so masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. And if you’re not ready to return to the buildings, curbside pickup will still be available with Holds To-Go.”

The library is taking the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Masks are required and must be worn properly at all times.

Social distancing is enforced.

Computer sessions are limited to 60 minutes.

Lounge seating has been removed.

Browsing sections (the areas with the bookshelves) are closed.

Photoshoots are not allowed inside the library at this time.

Restroom use is limited to one person at a time.

A limited number of patrons are allowed in the building at any given time.

Returned materials are being quarantined for three days, prior to being checked back in and added back into our collection.

At this time there is not a date set for when the library will fully reopen.