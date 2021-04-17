Dozens of Utah politicians, business leaders, 2 ‘Love Boat’ actors join in Shakespeare Festival virtual event

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Shakespeare Festival on Friday will host a virtual production featuring dozens of actors and Utah politicians, business and education leaders, appearing remotely from almost as many locations.

The production is scenes from “The Comedy of Errors.” What could possibly go wrong.

The most widely known actors in the 7 p.m. Friday, April 23 production will be “The Love Boat” alums Fred “Gopher” Grandy and Ted “Isaac” Lange.

The event, directed to Vincent J. Cardinal, will serve as a fundraiser. Tickets are free, but require registration.

Besides Grandy and Lange, professional actors to appear will include Ezekiel Andrew, Betsy Mugavero, René Thornton, Jr., Richard R. Henry, Rhett Guter, Michael Doherty, all of whom have appeared in festival productions.

Also appearing will be:

Gov. Spencer Cox, and First Lady Abby Cox

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, and Second Gentleman Gabe Henderson

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, and wife Saysha Reyes

State Senators Michael K. McKell, Don L. Ipson and Jani Iwamoto

State Representatives Bradley G. Last, Carol Spackman Moss, Rex P. Shipp, Jordan D. Teuscher, Evan J. Vickers, Christine F. Watkins, Derek L. Kitchen, Elizabeth Weight, Karen Kwan

Maile Wilson-Edwards, Cedar City mayor

Scott L. Wyatt, Southern Utah University president and wife Kathy Wyatt

Schvalla Rivera, Grinnell College chief diversity officer

Nubia Pena, director Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs

Businessman and community advocate Max Chang

Doug Fabrizio, radio host and executive producer

Bryan Watabe, Utah Shakespeare Festival board chairman

“Admission is FREE,” the Festival event page says. “Donations will be accepted during and after the event. To receive your free login information, email the number of people in your party to make-a-scene@bard.org.”