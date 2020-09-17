DPS: 1 motorcyclist dead, 1 injured after car turns ‘directly in front of them’ in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One motorcyclist is dead and a second has been hospitalized after a collision Wednesday night in Kaysville.

A male motorcyclist and a female motorcyclist, each alone on their bike, were traveling south on U.S. 89 at Crestwood Road in Kaysville at about 8 p.m., according to a report from the Department of Public Safety.

“The driver of a passenger car driving north on (U.S.) 89 made a left turn directly in front of the motorcycles,” the DPS statement says.

“Both riders struck the passenger car. The female was taken by ambulance to the hospital, the male rider died at the scene.”

The driver of the car was unhurt.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the man who died and on charges to be filed as details become available.