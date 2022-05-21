DPS warns about spontaneous combustion season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — With the spring cleaning season at hand, the Utah Department of Public Safety is warning about the dangers of spontaneous combustion.

“Did you know spontaneous combustion is estimated to cause over 14,000 fires a year?” the department asks in a post Friday on social media. “As you start spring cleaning, it’s a good time to review safety tips for oily rags. Get info about spontaneous combustion and tips to safely store and dispose of oily rags.”

Check out the DPS website for helpful pointers to protect your home and family.