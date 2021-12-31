Dr. Angela Dunn urges Utahns to get vaccinated due to ‘wall of infections’

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Executive director of Salt Lake County’s Health Department Dr. Angela Dunn is urging Utahns to get vaccinated as a “wall of infections” sweeps through the state.

“We now have a wall of infections,” Dunn, who is the former state epidemiologist tweeted. “The best way to protect you and your loved ones is to get the #CovidVaccine ASAP — including a booster.”

A second tweet says: “Yesterday we had the most #COVID cases in a single day ever. Over 2,000 in #SLCo and nearly 5,000 in #Utah. 63.7% >5yrs in SLCo have been vaccinated. Only 35% of eligible have been boosted. You aren’t protected if you aren’t boosted. Get vaccinated on 1/1/22 with @SaltLakeHealth.”

Dunn said Salt Lake County clinics that are open Saturday include South Redwood Public Health Center at 7971 S. 1825 West in West Jordan and and Salt Lake County Government Center at 2001 S. State St. The clinics are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are free, with no appointment needed. The clinics offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, and first and second vaccinations as well as boosters can be given.

“If you are vaccinated and boosted, enjoy NYE and the Rose Bowl with others who are vaccinated and boosted,” a final tweet says. “If you aren’t, you can minimize your risk by avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask — or you can expect to get infected with #COVID19.”