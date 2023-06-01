Drama students stage DUI fatal with rarely seen detail

PARK CITY, Utah, May 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City High School drama students were joined by an almost unbelievable cast to deliver a message on drinking and driving.

“ It was a shocking scene — a head-on collision involving Park City High School students,” as the Park City Police Department described the production Wednesday on social media, and shared a video of the proceedings. “But it was just a performance by drama students to discourage seniors from drinking and driving as they celebrate graduation and beyond.”

Just a performance with a wide-ranging cast rarely seen on stage, or screen, for that matter. The performing students worked with a wrecked vehicle and casualties, and were joined by Park City police and their vehicles in “hot-run” lights and siren mode.

They conducted field tests and made an arrest. Plus emergency vehicles and EMTs showed up. Even a hearse.

And the University of Utah AirMed medical helicopter.