Dramatic images emerge from site of West Jordan plane crash; neighbors, first responders rush to help injured

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Dramatic images are emerging from the site of a devastating plane crash in a West Jordan neighborhood Saturday that killed three and critically injured four others.

Two adults and a 9-month-old child died in the crash. They were among six people aboard the aircraft, which went down shortly after takeoff from South Valley Regional Airport.

Two others who were on the plane, a woman and child, were severely injured and flown by medical helicopters to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray and the University of Utah Hospital. A third child was treated and released without serious injuries.

An elderly woman who was rescued from her burning home — one of three hit by the plane — also was evacuated with what medics on scene determined were life-threatening injuries.

Neighbor Emilee Bond heard the crash at about 1:40 p.m. and shot video on her cellphone as flames consumed her neighbor’s home.

“I think a plane just crashed into their house. This is our neighbor’s house,” Bond said, her voice trembling with emotion.

“I’m sorry. I’m really scared. I’ve got to go downstairs and get our stuff together in case our house catches on fire.”

While Bond was shooting video, neighbors could be seen running with garden hoses in an attempt to douse the flames.

Police say neighbors and passers-by also helped first-responders pull victims from both the aircraft and the home, which was engulfed in flames.

