Dramatic video: 2 dead, others injured in 50 vehicle pile-up on I-80 in Wyoming

RAWLINS, Wyoming, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead, and several others injured, after a dozens of vehicles, many of the semi-trucks, crashed on a snow and ice covered stretch of highway west of Rawlins, Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the accident happened late Sunday afternoon on I-80 near mile marker 184 and involved as many as 50 vehicles.

Graphic video taken by trucker David Cuarezma shows dozens of mangled trucks and cars piled on top of each other, while motorists caught up in the accident attempt to free others pinned inside their vehicles.

I-80 has been closed in both directions for several hours. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says it could be several more hours before the highway reopens.

First responders from Sweetwater County joined Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers in the rescue efforts.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.