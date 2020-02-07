Dramatic video: Helmet cam captures Kaysville, Layton, Farmington fire crews knocking down blaze

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A helmet camera captured the action Thursday when multiple fire departments in Davis County knocked down a blaze in an engulfed structure.

The fire, in a barn in the area of 300 South and 1000 West, was called in at 12:29 p.m.

“‘C’ shift crews from Kaysville, Layton and Farmington fire departments were dispatched to a structure,” says a Kaysville Fire post on social media.

“Upon our arrival we found a well-involved fire coming from a barn behind a residence. Crews made an aggressive fire attack and were able to call ‘fire control’ in less than an hour after our arrival.”

There was a dog inside of the barn at the time of the fire, “but a neighbor was able to let it out before it became injured,” the post says.

“No civilians or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”