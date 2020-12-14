Dramatic videos: Crews battle blaze in Delta historic building

DELTA, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a blaze in a historic building on Delta’s Main Street Saturday.

The fire broke out in the area of 300 W. Main St. at approximately 3 p.m., said a Facebook post from Delta Fire Department.

“As most of you know know we had a busy afternoon with an old iconic building on Main Street,” the post said. “When we arrived on scene we set up for an offensive attack and made access through the front door, but about 15 feet in with the smoke was too heavy and heat was extreme, also ventilation was near impossible.”

The fire quickly made its way to the second level and firefighters had to transition to defensive tactics, the post said. The building was a complete loss.

“We would like to thank the Hinckley Fire Department for mutual aid and Fillmore Fire Department for bringing their ladder truck over, also the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sheriff’s posse for traffic control, and Delta City Public Works for their help with the ice and water runoff,” the post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The videos below are shared with permission of photographer Josh Ashby.