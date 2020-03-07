Dramatic videos: Layton police seeks info after smash-and-grab gun thefts with stolen vehicles

Cal Ranch business burglary During the early morning hours of March 6th, 2020, the businesses of Get Some Guns and Cal Ranch in Layton City were victims of burglary. During eaach of the business burglaries, the suspects used stolen vehicles (from South Weber and Farmington) to force entry by crashing the vehicle into the entrance/exit doors. Multiple suspects then exited the vehicle and were able to steal firearms from the gun cabinets. It appeared during both incidents that the suspects fled to a getaway vehicle as the stolen/crashed vehicles were left at the scene. Any information, tips, or leads would be appreciated. Posted by Layton City Police Department on Friday, March 6, 2020

LAYTON, Utah, March 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Layton City Police Department is sharing dramatic video asking the public to help with tips after two smash-and-grab burglaries Friday that involved driving stolen vehicle into stores and stealing guns.

