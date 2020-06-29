Draper City Hall to close Tuesday through July 10

DRAPER, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City Hall will be closed from Tuesday through July 10 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“Due to the alarming increase of cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, Draper City Hall will be temporarily closed for two weeks starting tomorrow, June 30 at 8 a.m. through Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m.” said a news release from Draper City. “City staff continue to be available by phone or email during the two weeks. City Hall is tentatively planned to reopen for in-person services on Monday, July 13.”

Temporarily closing City Hall for in-person services will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among residents who use Draper’s services, and ensure city employees and first responders continue to stay healthy while serving the community on a daily basis, the news release said.

“All essential city services will continue uninterrupted,” the news release added. “These services include water, trash and recycling pick up. City-owned parks and trails remain open. The park playgrounds, pavilions, skate park and cycle park also remain open to the general public.”

For more information and the latest updates, visit the Draper City website.