Draper City issues ‘Prepare to Evacuate Notice’ as fire rages on Traverse Ridge

DRAPER, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations are underway in parts of Draper City where homes are being threatened by a raging fire in the hills above Traverse Ridge.

Draper City first issued a ‘Prepare to Evacuate Notice’ about 3 a.m.

According to a message posted on Twitter:

“Residents living in the SunCrest area (Maple Hollow, Brookside, Deer Ridge) should begin to prepare to evacuate due to wildfire on Lehi side.

Please check your phones for an official evacuation notice that will be made via Reverse 911 phone call.”

A subsequent tweet said: “Additional #TraverseFire evacuations for the Maple Hollow neighborhood in Draper.”

“We have issued an official evacuation order for the Maple Hollow neighborhood. Draper Park Middle School (west entrance) is open for residents who need to evacuate,” Draper City tweeted.

The American Red Cross is responding to an evacuation center that has been established in the gym at Skyridge High School, 3000 N. Center St.

Lehi CERT tweeted: “Evacuation area has been expanded to include Autumn Hill neighborhood. Please go to Skyridge High School and check in. #TraverseFire”

Multiple power outages have been reported in the area of the fire, Rocky Mountain Power stated on its website.

The fire was estimated at 150-200 acres at about 1:30 a.m.

“Any homes one quarter mile radius from Vialetto Way to Annuvolato Way evacuate, also Autumn Hills Blvd and Spring View Lane. If you are concerned you should evacuate, please do not call 911 or dispatch. Just evacuate if you are concerned,” Lehi CERT tweeted earlier as the wind drove the fire further.

According to Lehi PD, further updates will be posted to the Lehi City Facebook page.