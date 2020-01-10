Draper City PD to go with all-blue emergency lights

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City police announced Thursday they will be changing to all blue lights on vehicles later this month.

“Draper Police Department will be going to all blue lights on police vehicles instead of the traditional red and blue lights,” said a press release from Draper PD. “Draper police will be the first agency in the state to go all blue.”

There are several reasons for this change, the press release said.

“Several studies have been conducted over the years that show blue lights are more conspicuous then red especially at night,” the press release said. “Being more visible is a significant safety enhancement for our officers.”

The press release said officers anticipate there will be a learning curve for motorists as they become accustomed to all blue lights.

“Whether an emergency vehicle has all blue lights or red and blue lights, the legal obligation to pull over is the same,” the press release said. “To help educate our citizens, we will phase in all blue lights over time, starting with five vehicles this year.”

Officials will also use social media platforms, media outlets and city publications to educate Draper citizens.

“We believe anything that enhances officer safety is of value,” said Draper Police Chief John Eining.