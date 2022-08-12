Draper City police ID man shot, killed at apartment complex

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The man found deceased after DCPD officers responded to multiple shots-fired calls was 33-year-old Remey Rowland, a Salt Lake City resident.

“Mr. Rowland was not a resident of the Heritage Apartments,” a Draper City Police statement says.

“Mr. Rowland’s family requests privacy at this time. Draper Police Investigators continue to follow-up on leads. Additional information will be released at later time.”

The Draper Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the shooting share a tip by calling 801-840-4000.

Department response

After arriving at the Heritage Apartments, at 11715 S. State St., “Officers found one male, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” Lt. Pat Evans, Draper City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily Thursday morning.

“Our officers and officers from assisting agencies search the area. We used canines to try to assist to locate the suspect or a suspects. No suspect is located.”

Investigators processed the scene over multiple hours, and “our investigators spoke to neighbors potential witnesses. We do have leads, and we are following those leads, and will have more information later.”

No description of a suspect was released as of Thursday afternoon. Gephardt Daily will share any additional details provided.