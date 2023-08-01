Draper City police seek missing, at-risk man

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is autistic and non-verbal.

Ty Harrison, 27, was “last seen in the SunCrest area early this morning,” the police statement says.

Harrison has light brown hair usually worn messy, a receding hairline, and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall.

He may have been wearing an orange shirt, the DCPD statement says.

Non-verbally, he can indicate a response to a yes-or-no question, police say.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.