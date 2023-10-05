Draper couple charged for alleged $1.5 million in counterfeit DVD sales

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Draper couple has been charged with bootlegging more than $1.5 million worth of DVDs.

Investigators from the Utah Attorney General’s Office CASE (Crimes Against Statewide Economy) Strike Force have charged the pair with selling counterfeit DVDs on multiple eBay accounts and earning nearly $1.5 million over several years, the AG’s office said in a press release.

Ryan and Tiffany McClain have been charged with the following second-degree felonies: engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, communications fraud and money laundering, according to the Tuesday press release. Ryan McClain is also charged with obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony for deleting evidence from his cell phone and advising his wife to withhold her cell phone access to investigators.

The couple is accused of selling hundreds of movies, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Ford vs. Ferrari,” which were illegally copied. The Content Protection Operations Department of the Motion Picture Association was part of the investigation.

A search warrant was served at the couple’s Draper home, where investigators recovered more than 2,800 prepackaged DVDs and invoices from Chinese distributors.