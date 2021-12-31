Draper firefighters battle flames, freezing cold temps in early morning blaze

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper firefighters fought a war on two fronts early Friday morning, battling a blaze at a local storage company, while at the same time struggling against blowing snow and freezing temperatures.

First responders were called to reports of flames and smoke coming from Beehive Storage at 12519 Minuteman Drive about 2:35 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found a dozen storage units engulfed in flames.

Firefighters took up defensive positions, spraying water from ladder trucks to keep the blaze from spreading to other storage units.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information become available.