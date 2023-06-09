Draper home being renovated catches fire; damage estimated at $75K

DRAPER, Utah, June 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A home being renovated in Draper caught fire early Friday, leaving residents temporarily displaced and causing about $75,000 in damage, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded about 2:50 a.m. to 2052 E. Graystone Court and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the home, Draper City Fire Chief Clint Smith told Gephardt Daily.

All occupants of the home were alerted by smoke detectors and able to safely exit the home, Smith said. No injuries were reported.

Crews were able extinguish the blaze and limit fire damage mainly to the exterior of the home, where renovation work had been taking place as recently as Thursday, he said.

“The fire started on the ground level deck on the rear of the home and extended up to the upper-level deck as well,” Smith said. “Our crews were able to knock down the majority of the fire in about 20 minutes and then spent the next little bit just searching for hotspots.”

Smith estimated damage at $75,000, mainly to the home’s exterior, though smoke damage inside means residents likely will be temporarily displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

“Our investigators are on scene now and working to determine the cause of that fire,” Smith told Gephardt Daily. “Again, we do know that there was recent work being performed on the exterior of the home, so they’ll be looking at that work being performed and try and make a determination of the cause of that fire.”

The Sandy City Fire Department also responded and assisted in putting out the fire.