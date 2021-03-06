Draper man’s body found below summit of Angels Landing in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, March 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man from Draper has been found at the base of the summit of Angels Landing in Zion National Park, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Jason Hartwell, 43, said a news release from the National Park Service.

A search and rescue operation began Thursday afternoon after several park visitors reported a hiker had fallen from Angels Landing.

Hartwell’s body was found Friday morning.

Officials said preliminary investigation showed that Hartwell had injuries consistent with a high elevation fall.

The National Park Service will work with Washington County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident.

On Feb. 19, a man’s body was found at the base of Moonlight Buttress. The summit of Moonlight Buttress is a feature located on the West Rim Trail near Angels Landing. That man was identified as Corbin McMillen, 42, from St. George.