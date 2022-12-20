Draper PD sounds warning designed to save heat-seeking cats

DRAPER,Utah Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper police are offering tips to avoid accidentally killing heat-seeking stray cats.

“If your car is garaged,” reads the department post on social media as temperatures plunge, “make sure there are no entry points for small animals. Cats are already notoriously inventive when it comes to squeezing into small spaces.

“On bitterly cold days they’ll be extra motivated to get inside and bask in the heat of your car’s engine.”

Draper PD asks that you “Give your hood a good knock before you get into the car and listen for any kitty sounds. Before turning your key and starting the ignition, honk your horn once or twice.

The goal is to give any napping or lounging stray cat plenty of notice before you start your car.

For the otherwise kept cat, “Keep your cat indoors!” the department advises. “This seems like common sense, but it’s still a hotly-contested issue among cat owners.

“Consider keeping your kitty inside and, if he or she must have some outdoor time, take her out for supervised walks on a harness.”