Draper police: 2nd victim also hospitalized after mid-air collision that killed paraglider pilot

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Draper Police Department has updated information on a mid-air collision Tuesday that killed a hang-glider pilot and sent his female passenger to the hospital in critical condition.

The pilot, 44-year-old Joshua Ellison, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 30-year-old passenger was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray, an updated statement from the Draper Police Department says.

“The pilot of the hang-glider was initially believed to have been treated and released at the scene, but was later determined to have been transported to a local hospital with severe injuries,” the new statement says.

The collision was reported at about 5:22 p.m. Tuesday at the Salt Lake County Flight Park. Draper Police officers and Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene, near 15300 S. Steep Mountain Drive.

“Officers and medical staff located three victims south of the park’s main parking lot,” a Draper Police news release says.

The incident is under investigation, the news release says, adding more information may be released at a later date.

“We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Ellison, those injured, and the paragliding community,” the Draper Police statement says.