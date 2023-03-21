Draper police ask again for help solving weekend explosion mystery

DRAPER, Utah, March 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Draper City Police Department is asking the public for any information on suspicious people or vehicles in the area of the Traverse Mountains late Friday evening to early Saturday morning.

“We are also asking people who live in communities/neighborhoods near Steep Mountain Drive, Traverse Mountain, and the SunCrest areas of Draper and Lehi to review security cameras for any footage before or after the explosion on Traverse Mountain, which occurred shortly after a.m.,” says a statement released Tuesday.

“Investigators have ruled out the possibility of the explosion being caused by space debris.

“This incident is being investigated as human-caused.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000.

The case number is 23-6465.



