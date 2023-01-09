Draper police investigate, dismiss unfounded bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper police investigated a threat made against Corner Canyon High School Monday.

Canyons School District officials lifted a lockout after police told them no evidence of a threat — specifically a bomb threat — was found.

Draper City later confirmed via Twitter no evidence of a bomb threat was found.

