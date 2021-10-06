Draper police investigating trailer theft

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper police are searching for three suspects, the vehicle they were allegedly traveling in, and a white semi-truck they brought with them following a trailer theft Friday.

Three individuals drove to the RC Willey parking lot located at 13300 S. 200 West at approximately 7 a.m., and stole a semi-trailer.

“Police obtained video surveillance showing the individuals arrive in a red, 2003-2005 Ford Explorer with dark tinted windows, running boards, black/chrome aftermarket wheels, and a small white circular sticker on the bottom right of the rear window,” said a news release from Draper PD. They also brought their own diesel semi-truck believed to be a 2013-2015 Freightliner Cascadia 125.

The men used their semi-truck to steal a white Walbash trailer with Idaho license plate TH7845, then left the parking lot.

If anyone recognizes any of the three men, the semi-truck, or the red Ford Explorer, they are asked to contact Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000.