Update: Draper believe suspicious death outside RV dealership was result of mental health crisis

DRAPER, Utah Dec. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators in Draper say they now believe the body found in the parking lot of an RV dealership Monday morning is that of man reported to have been suffering from a mental health crisis the night before.

Police initially thought the man who was found nude beneath a parked RV at 12771 S. Minuteman Drive had suffered possible gun shot wounds. A short while later Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans told Gephardt Daily investigators had come to the conclusion the man likely died of exposure to the elements.

According to Evans, police had received a call Sunday night of a man walking through the area acting erratically and possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Monday morning investigators used video surveillance to determine preliminarily the man had climbed beneath the parked vehicle on his own and ultimately expired in the freezing weather.

Evans said police do not suspect foul play at this time, although the medical examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death.

Police say the victim had been staying at a nearby hotel.

His identity has yet to be released pending notification of family members.

