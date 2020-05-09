Draper police: Man in custody after trying to steal truck from dealership

DRAPER, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Saturday morning after police say he broke into a truck for sale at a Draper dealership.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. Saturday, and Draper police responded to the scene, the Larry H. Miller Ford dealership at 11442 Lone Peak Parkway.

“They have a remote security company that was monitoring a gentleman going through vehicles,” Sgt. Mike Elkins, Draper Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“One of our officers arrived on the scene and confronted the guy, and he ran away.”

Officers called for assistance, and the Sandy Police Department dispatched a K-9 unit. The dog brought the suspect under control. The suspect was taken into custody.

“He had some drug paraphernalia on him,” Elkins said. “We looked around and found he had accessed several vehicles.”

The suspect was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia as well. He was taken into custody to be interviewed and charged. Elkins did not have the name of the suspect, he said.