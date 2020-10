DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper police are searching for a man in connection with a theft from a vehicle.

“Do you recognize this suspect?” said a Facebook post from Draper City Police Department. “On Oct. 13 the man stole items from an unlocked vehicle.”

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Draper PD on 801-840-4000 and reference case 2020-18484.