Draper police searching for persons of interest after Five Guys armed robbery

DRAPER, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper police are searching for two persons of interest after an armed robbery at Five Guys burger restaurant.

A press release from Draper City Police Department said that on Monday at approximately 10 a.m., two armed suspects robbed the Five Guys restaurant at 487 E. 12300 South.

“Fortunately, no employees were injured,” the press release said. “The two suspects were captured on camera.”

Anyone who recognizes the two men is asked to call Draper PD on 801-840-4000.