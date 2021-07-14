Draper police warn of mountain lion sightings

DRAPER, Utah, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper police are warning residents of an uptick in mountain lion sightings.

“There has been an increase in mountain lion encounters on city trails, particularly Corner Canyon and Jordan River Park Trail,” said a Facebook post from Draper City Police Department.

“Please visit the Wild Aware Utah site for information on wildlife awareness and safety.”

If you encounter an aggressive animal, you are asked to report it to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources at 801-491-5678 weekdays. On weekends and after hours, call police dispatch at 801-840-4000 and they will contact a conservation officer. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, call 911.