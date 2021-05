ROSE PARK, Utah, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Rose Park Tuesday.

The clinic will be at the Rose Park Community Learning Center at 1105 W. 1000 North from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will have vaccines for ages 12 and up, said a tweet from the Salt Lake City School District.

No appointments are required.

The tweet did not say which vaccine or vaccines would be available.