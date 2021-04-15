Drive-thru job fair to be held in South Jordan Saturday

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A drive-thru job fair will be held in South Jordan Saturday morning.

“The South Jordan Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second Drive-Thru Job and Resource Fair on Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to spread the word about businesses that are hiring,” according to an SJCOC news release. “Anyone interested in finding a job can visit Bingham High School to receive a packet with information about local companies that need employees. Information about health and financial resources for unemployed or underemployed individuals will also be provided.”

Participants can drive through the parking lot, and one of the chamber volunteers will hand out bags with information on hiring companies along with health and financial help resources. Each company will detail what jobs are available along with the experience required to apply. Everyone along the Wasatch Front is welcome to attend.

“We had so much positive feedback from our first job fair; we decided to do it again,” said Brian Synan, president and CEO of the South Jordan Chamber of Commerce. “This time, we are providing resources for those who want help with health insurance and financial assistance. We’re matching applicants to South Jordan businesses in a safe and efficient way.”

For more information about the job fair click here.