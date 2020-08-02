Driver, 17, extricates self from overturned vehicle in Box Elder County

FIELDING, Utah, Aug. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A young woman who was involved in a traffic accident Saturday, on 16800 North at the Malad River Bridge in Box Elder County was able to extricate herself from her overturned vehicle before another driver came along and discovered the crash.

A passing motorist came upon the 17-year-old at 4653 West 16800 North at about 4:30 p.m., Box Elder County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dale Ward said in a news release.

The young woman had been heading east toward Fielding in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata when the vehicle left the road at the bridge and came to rest, upside-down, on the bank of the river, the news release states.

The teen was able to get out of the vehicle and, although she had “facial injuries and several bumps and bruises,” she refused any medical treatment at the scene, the release says.

The investigation is still underway, and officials are looking at drowsy driving as a possible cause of the crash.

In addition to the Box Elder County Sheriff, Tremonton Police and Fielding EMS responded to the accident, and Bear River Health Department was on scene to monitor for any hazardous spills.