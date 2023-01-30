Driver, 19, killed in Uintah County collision; 2 teens in other vehicle injured

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old driver died Monday morning after his car slid into oncoming traffic on U.S. 40 in Uintah County.

The accident happened at about 7:11 a.m. near milepost 137, a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

“A 2017 Nissan Rouge was traveling westbound with one 19-year-old male driver,” it says. “A 2018 Jeep Cherokee, with two 17-year-old occupants, was eastbound at the same location. The roads were slick, covered in snow and ice. The Nissan passed an uninvolved vehicle, slid out of control, and traveled into the oncoming lane.

“The Jeep collided with the Nissan on the passenger side in the number two eastbound lane. The driver of Nissan was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Later, hospital staff informed us the driver had died.

“The two occupants within the Jeep were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.”