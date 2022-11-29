Driver, 78, critically injured after turning into path of TRAX train in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old driver suffered critical injuries Tuesday after he turned his car into the path of a TRAX train.

The accident happened at 12:15 p.m. in the Decker Lane area of West Valley City, at 3360 S. 2700 West, says a statement from Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky.

“It is believed the 78-year-old male operating the vehicle turned left to cross the tracks and moved his car into the path of the northbound train,” the statement says.

“UTA police responded. The man is listed in critical condition at this time and has been transported to the hospital. The man’s identity is not being released at this time. The dog in the vehicle was also critically injured.”

The train did not derail, Arky said, contrary to initial reports.

“There were no injuries to any of the riders on the train at the time of the incident, which is currently under investigation.”

Arky urged everyone to observe warning and safety signals when they are near railroad tracks and train stations.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.