Driver accused of hitting pedestrians faces 9 attempted murder charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver accused of targeting pedestrians with his vehicle has been charged with three additional counts of attempted murder, bringing the total to nine.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill on Thursday announced the additional aggravated murder charges against Anh Duy Pham, 26, for his alleged involvement in two more targeted auto-pedestrian crashes with three victims.

The district attorney’s office previously filed charges against Pham on March 25 for his alleged involvement in four targeted auto-pedestrian crashes over seven months.

The amended charges include two counts of first-degree felony attempted murder, one count of third-degree felony failure to stop at serious injury accident, and one count of class A misdemeanor failure to stop at injury accident for an auto-pedestrian incident involving two victims March 2 at 900 South 1300 East.

In addition, the amended charges include one count of first-degree felony attempted murder and one count of third-degree felony failure to stop at a serious injury accident for an auto-pedestrian crash March 12 at 166 N. T Street.

In all, Pham has been charged with nine counts of first-degree felony attempted murder, six counts of third-degree felony failure to stop at serious injury accident, and three counts of class A misdemeanor failure to stop at injury accident.

“We thank Salt Lake City Police Department detectives and our prosecutors for their continual work on this case to help ensure justice for our community,” Gill said.

Pham previously was charged in the following incidents: