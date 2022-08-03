Driver ‘acting erratically and brandishing a weapon’ shot, killed by St. George Police officer

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver who police saw was “acting erratically and brandishing a weapon” was fatally shot by an officer of the St. George Police Department Wednesday morning after attempts to de-escalate the situation failed, the department says.

“At approximately 7:21 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Utah/Arizona state line,” a SGPD statement says.

“Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an adult male acting erratically and brandishing a weapon. Troopers backed off and set up containment positions while they notified dispatch requesting additional resources from local agencies and trained crisis negotiators.

St. George officers and a crisis negotiators arrived to assist, the statement says.

“Officers set up containment and established communication with the male. Despite officers’ efforts to de-escalate this incident, the man was shot by an officer and died at the scene.”

There is no remaining threat to the public, the statement says.

“The Washington County Critical Incident Task Force will be handling the investigation. Any further information regarding the investigation will be released through them.”

The SGPD thanked the agencies involved and the Utah Department of Transportation’s Port of Entry, Incident Management and Gold Cross Ambulance “for their professionalism shown during this incident. Our condolences go out to all those affected by this incident.”

The name of the man killed as not yet been released.