Driver airlifted after critical injury in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area trauma center in critical condition after a single vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 15.

The incident happened Thursday at the Kaysville rest area, a statement from the Kaysville Fire Department says.

“The vehicle involved landed down a steep embankment next to the train tracks after veering off the interstate,” the statement says.

“Our firefighters found a single patient in critical condition and worked rapidly to move them to the ambulance, where KFD paramedics performed a rapid sequence induction (RSI) intubation.

“RSI involves sedating and paralyzing a conscious patient using medication, allowing for the intubation tube to be safely placed. This marks the fifth RSI intubation that KFD paramedics have performed since the program started in late 2023.”

AirMed transported the intubated patient, the statement says, adding the accident is being investigated by the Utah Highway Patrol.