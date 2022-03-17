Driver airlifted to area hospital after I-15 collision in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was airlifted to an area hospital after his car struck a vehicle stopped on Interstate 15 Thursday morning.

The collision was near mile marker 256, which is about 300 South in Spanish Fork. It happened in the northbound lane at about 11:30 a.m., Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“We had a stalled car, or possibly out of gas, that was northbound in the lanes and it was stuck by another vehicle,” Roden said. “The there were several teens in the in the initial stalled vehicle, I think three. All of them are minor injuries at the worst, nothing life threatening.”

The driver of the second car was critically injured in the collision, and was transported by air to an area hospital. Roden said the man is believed to be in his 60s.

“There was also a female passenger in that vehicle, and she suffered non life-threatening injuries there as well,” he said.

Two medical helicopters were called initially, Roden said, and one was intended for the teen driver of the first car, who was initially knocked out, but regained consciousness quickly and showed no evidence of serious injury.

Multiple traffic lanes were closed for several hours, Roden said, and a secondary accident happened after emergency vehicles had arrived.

“A vehicle hit one of the fire trucks at the scene, but no one was transported in the second crash. No one was seriously hurt.”

Roden said at 1:30 p.m. that all lanes were expected to be reopen soon.