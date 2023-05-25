Driver airlifted to hospital after collision with semi in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a passenger vehicle was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition after the car collided with the side of a semi truckin Tooele County.

“A semi was heading north on Parachute Drive and was preparing to turn left onto State Route 179,” Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily in a text just before 9 a.m.

“The semi turned in front of a car and it ran into the side of the trailer.

“The driver of the car was transported in critical condition by medical helicopter. The intersection is blocked and there are lane restrictions and will be for at least two to three more hours.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.