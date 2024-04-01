Driver airlifted to hospital after SUV strikes deer, rolls

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver sustained critical injuries Sunday night while trying to avoid an animal that ran onto southbound Interstate 15 in Washington County.

The driver of a gray Toyota Sequoia was southbound near mile marker 32 when the vehicle swerved, struck the deer and rolled at about 11:55 p.m.

“The vehicle rolled multiple times, through the median, coming to rest in the northbound lanes. As the driver of the Sequoia was exiting the vehicle, a northbound Land Rover SUV struck him,” the UHP statement says. “The northbound lanes were blocked by the crashed vehicles.”

The Sequoia driver sustained critical injuries and was transported via Life Flight to a local hospital. The Toyota had another adult passenger and three child passengers. They were all transported via ambulance with moderate to serious injuries.

Photo Utah Highway Patrol

The Land Rover remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. There were four adult occupants in the Land Rover with minor injuries reported among them but none were transported.

I-15 northbound was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation and scene cleanup. Traffic was diverted off of exit 31, then right back on the on-ramp.