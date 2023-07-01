Driver arrested, 7-year-old old boy killed in Washington City crash

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, June 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-year-old boy died from his injuries in a Friday car wreck caused by a suspected drunk driver.

Four others involved in the three-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. were conveyed to a hospital with less serious injuries, the Washington City Police Department reported on social media.

Officers arriving on scene at 200 S 100 E in Washington City found two damaged vehicles, a white Volkswagen Jetta and a blue Ford Focus. A third vehicle, a white Ford Expedition suspected of causing the crash, had fled the scene, police said.

“CPR was administered on scene to a 7-year-old child, who was later transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. George Regional Medical Center where he passed away due to injuries sustained from the accident.”

The suspect vehicle was later located nearby and the driver arrested, police said, and will be booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility on suspicion of drunk driving and other charges. He admitted to using his cell phone just before the accident, according to the press release.

Preliminary investigation points to the Expedition running a stop sign eastbound on 200 S, striking the Jetta and causing it to spin into oncoming traffic and collide with the Focus. Both were towed from the scene.

“It appears all occupants in these two vehicles were wearing seat belts, including the 7-year-old,” police said. Full airbags deployed in the Jetta and front airbags deployed in the Focus.

“The Washington City Police Department send our heartfelt condolences to the victims in this horrific tragedy, especially those who lost a child. We also want to thank all those who assisted this incident, which includes Washington City Fire, St. George Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Gold Cross ambulance and the citizens on scene.”