Driver arrested after allegedly hitting elbow of woman blocking parking spot to hold it for husband’s use

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly hit the arm of a woman who was standing in a restaurant parking spot, trying to block the empty spot for the use of her husband.

Dispatch was alerted at about 1:54 p.m., and Salt Lake City Police officers responded to the scene, near 604 East 1300 South in the Liberty Wells neighborhood.

“When I arrived on scene, I spoke with the victim who stated that she was saving a parking spot for her husband who was turning around in his truck,” say arrest documents for Calvin Smith, 31, filed by an SLCPD officer.

The woman, 61, told officers the man later identified as Smith “saw the spot with her standing in it and made a U-turn and pulled in toward the victim. The victim stated that she told (Smith) that she was saving the spot for her husband who was turning around to park. The victim said that (Smith) accelerated toward her stopping inches away from the victim.”

She said that Smith “then backed up and revved his engine and accelerated toward her and she jumped out of the way and was hit by (Smith’s) car mirror, causing a bruise on her right elbow.”

The woman said Smith got out of his car and stated that “she could not save a spot, and walked inside. I talked to the hostesses of the restaurant who stated that she saw the victim standing in the parking spot and the (accused man) pull up to the spot and stopped.

“The hostesses stated that there was some sort of an exchange and then the (accused man) accelerated toward the victim and stopped very close to her. The hostesses stated that the (man) then backed up and accelerated again and the victim jumped out of the way.

“The hostesses stated that she could not tell if the victim was hit by the vehicle but stated that it looked very close.”

Smith was found inside the restaurant, dining.

He “stated that when he pulled up the female was blocking the parking spot and he told her that she could not save a parking spot and then he drove forward and she moved out of the way. (Smith) was placed in handcuffs and transported to jail.”

Smith was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault, classified as a third-degree felony. He was released after agreeing to conditions, including returning for court dates to be scheduled.