Driver arrested after allegedly pointing gun at vehicle in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — A driver has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another vehicle in Wasatch County.

A probable cause statement from the 4th District Court of Heber City said Tyler J. Baker, 42, is facing charges of:

Possession of a deadly weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class A misdemeanor

Baker is also facing five infractions: no mud flaps, tire violation, window tint violation, failure to display license plate and throwing lighted material from vehicle.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to a 911 call for a black Dodge pickup with no registration whose driver allegedly brandished a weapon while passing another vehicle, the statement said.

The trooper was on the flyover from State Route 40 to Interstate 80 attempting to locate the vehicles involved, and as he passed a white pickup and trailer, the driver was honking and flashing his headlights in order to get the trooper’s attention. The driver of the white pickup indicated to the trooper that it was the vehicle behind him that was the suspect vehicle.

“I slowed and stopped the black Dodge without registration and observed the driver toss a lit cigarette out of the driver side window,” the arresting officer wrote in the statement. “After the driver put his hands out the window I called the driver out of the vehicle and to the front of my vehicle and detained him. There were no additional occupants in the black Dodge.”

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Baker, was taken into custody. Baker said the vehicle in front of him, the white pickup, was blocking him and swerving at him so he pointed his gun at them “to show he would defend himself,” the statement said.

Both Baker and the reporting party were interviewed.

“The reporting party stated that Tyler pointed the weapon out of the window, directly at the reporting party’s passenger’s head,” the statement said. “Both parties stated the first contact with each other was near Heber City and the weapon was brandished on Mayflower while traveling towards I-80.”

Troopers located a silver Regent 1911 .45 ACP in the black Dodge between the driver’s seat and center compartment, with one round in the chamber. Troopers also found drug paraphernalia that tested positive for methamphetamine, white crystal material that tested positive for methamphetamine and green leafy material that tested positive for marijuana. There was also a wax material that tested positive for THC. The handgun and a .308 rifle were seized for evidence as well.

Baker was transported to Wasatch County Jail, with his bail set at $2,500.