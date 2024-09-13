Driver arrested after passing Trooper at 114 mph on I-15 in Iron County



IRON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist was arrested after he allegedly passed a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper at 114 mph, on the right side of the police cruiser.

The trooper was southbound on 1-15 near mile marker 99, already at high speed as he prepared to pull over a motorist, according to court documents filed in 5th District Court on the Thursday morning adventure.

“I was up to 100 mph with my lights on when this vehicle passed me on the right,” the trooper wrote in a probable cause affidavit for Kevin Robinson, 60.

“I turned on my siren and followed the vehicle. l clocked the vehicle at 114 mph.”

Robinson then passed a dump truck a few miles later on the right shoulder of the highway, per the affidavit. Then continued at high speeds before almost stopping near the exit at mile marker 95. Then speeded up. “Again going at high speeds.”m

At the exit near mile marker 82, according to the affidavit, “He pulled over and stopped, then started again then stopped just past the underpass bridge,” where he was arrested.

He was booked into the Iron County Jail that morning on suspicion of reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor, and third-degree felony evading.

By 1:38 p.m. he was ordered held without bail.