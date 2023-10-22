Driver arrested after Tooele County collision that killed man

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 43-year-old driver has been booked into jail after he allegedly struck and killed a motorist stopped in the emergency lane on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

Shelby Kenneth Secrist was arrested for investigation of:

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Unlawful sell/ship/transport of liquor from out of state, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to stay in one lane, an infraction

An officer of the Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene at about 9:08 a.m. Saturday. The affidavit says the fatal accident was near mile marker 55 on I-80.

The affidavit, filed by a the UHP officer, says he arrived to find a black sedan partially blocking lane two and the emergency lane, and a large van that had been pulling a trailer in the emergency lane. A body had been covered.

“Other motorists that had stopped to assist with the crash directed me to the driver of the black sedan who was up walking around. I spoke with the driver, who identified himself as Shelby.”

Secrist was alone in the black sedan at the time of the accident, he said.

“He advised me that he had hit the individual that was now deceased. When speaking with Shelby and a passenger of the van pulling the trailer, I learned that Shelby had run into the driver side of the trailer, and at some point, during the crash, had struck the driver of the van. The passenger advised me that the driver of the van had been outside of the vehicle inspecting the tires when he was hit. The driver was the son of the passenger.”

Tooele County collision Photo Utah Highway Patrol

Secrist’s “speech and demeanor were sluggish,” the trooper noted. “His eyes were bloodshot and glassy looking. His pupils were tightly constricted.”

Secrist was searched, and found to have marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Sobriety field tests indicated “determined that Shelby was impaired. I also administered a preliminary breath test. The results on the breath test were negative for alcohol. I arrested Shelby for DUI at approximately 0945 hours.”

A blood draw was conducted, with results pending.

An alcohol flask, an unsealed bottle, and seven sealed bottles were taken into evidence. Secrest was booked into jail and ordered to be held without bail.