Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have been filed against a West Valley City man accused of hitting and killing a man in Salt Lake City while driving without a valid license in October 2023.

Shane Patrick Morris was walking across Redwood Road near 1100 South about 12:50 a.m. Oct. 21, 2023, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Omar Salgado-Torres, 35, according to charging documents filed Friday in 3rd District Court.

Salt Lake City police arrived and found Morris lying on the west side of the road with injuries to his head and torso, charges state. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Security video from surrounding businesses show a dark SUV hitting Morris and failing to stop, according to the charges.

Police say they were contacted Oct. 24, 2023, by an attorney for Salgado-Torres, who requested a meeting about the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Salgado-Torres later told police he was headed home and driving southbound on Redwood Road “when he heard a loud noise,” charges state.

“[Salgado-Torres] stated he continued down the road and pulled over at California Avenue before driving away. [He] stated he did not see anyone and that he was freaked out, which is why he left the scene,” according to the charges.

A speed analysis determined the SUV was traveling nearly 59 mph when hitting Morris, though the posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph, charges state.

Salgado-Torres also did not have a valid driver’s license and had only a learner’s permit, which had been suspended, police said.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has charged Salgado-Torres with: